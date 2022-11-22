A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla.

One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced into another vehicle. One of the five vehicles was a 2012 GMC Savannah School Bus operated by Tiffany B. Miller, 49, of Houston. It was struck by a truck. She was not injured.

Fockler had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.

Four of the five vehicles were totaled in the 9:45 a.m. crash. The bus had minor damage.