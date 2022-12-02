The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Dec. 2) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston.
Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets.
Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex.
I’m an avid buyer at farmer’s market, this is the first I hear that’s a market at downtown. I have a question is there is parking for me to park I drive and can’t walk too far.
