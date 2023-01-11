A Texas County man was recently inducted into the Missouri Hereford Association Hall of Fame. Eddie Watson received the honor.

The Missouri Hereford Association awards inductees to its Hall of Fame each December at the annual meeting. The group of nominees over the year have been astute cattlemen from across the state with one common bond – a passion for Hereford cattle.

Nearly 300 years ago, farmers of Herefordshire, England, founded the breed in response to demand created by Britain’s Industrial Revolution. Efficient production, high yields and sound reproduction were of utmost importance. In 1817, a Kentucky statesman by the name of Henry Clay imported Hereford cattle to the United States with a breed association forming in 1881.

Missouri is home to the American Hereford Association headquarters, and so it would be fitting that the breed boasts many registered cattle in the state.

Watson, of Cabool, has grown his herd of Hereford cattle from nine heifers in 1969 to what is more than 100 brood cows today. For more than 30 years he has showcased his cattle at the Springfield Farm Fest. His wife, the late Janet Watson, was instrumental in helping with the farm records. Today, the operation includes three generations to run the ranch with his son and grandson helping to also promote Hereford cattle.