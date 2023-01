Here are cancellations and postponements for Monday, Jan. 30:

•Classes are dismissed at Plato, Success, Licking, Raymondville and Houston.

•Fort Leonard Wood officials have issued a two-hour delayed reporting time for Monday, Jan. 30, for non-mission essential personnel – as previously identified by supervisors.

For example, personnel who normally report to work at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m.