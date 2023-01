The National Weather Service said Sunday morning a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and possibly sleet and light snow is increasingly likely for this evening into early Monday.

The greatest chances for seeing a light glaze of ice and some slick spots on roadways will be along and east of the U.S. 65 corridor.

There is a potential for a few slick spots across the area, especially on elevated roadways and untreated surfaces, it said.