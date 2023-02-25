A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly firing gunshots into the lock of a door at a residence Feb. 18 in Cabool.

Troy W. Smith, 49, of 1010A Parkway in Cabool, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon (a class B felony).

A report written by Chief Jerald Sigman said two officers were dispatched at about 8 p.m. Feb. 18 regarding damage to a front door at a C.E. Miller Street residence caused by gunshots. Sigman said the officers observed two apparent bullet holes in the dead bolt lock of the door and two spent .45-caliber casings on the front porch.

On Feb. 20, a Cabool officer viewed security video that reportedly showed Smith at the residence on a motorcycle several times between 11:07 and 11:33 a.m.

Sigman said Smith came to the police station on Feb. 22, and during an interview admitted he had fired two rounds into the lock. Sigman later drove Smith to a location on Highway EE in Douglas County (about 1.3 miles south of Highway AD) where Smith showed Sigman where he had hidden the pistol. There, Sigman found a sack containing a High Point .45 with a 10-round magazine containing eight rounds, an empty 20-round magazine and a partial box of ammunition.

The evidence was secured and the two men returned to the Cabool Police Department.

Smith said he knew nobody was home when he fired the shots, and the incident was domestic in nature.

Bond on the charge is set at $750,000. He is held in the Texas County Jail.