Educators and area residents interested in working at area school districts are invited to attend an Educational Employment Fair Thursday, March 9, at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).

This professional event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, 323 West Trish Knight St. It is being hosted by MSU-WP Career Services.

The event is open to all college students seeking a career in education, organizers said. Community members and alumni also are welcome, organizers said.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with administrators from school districts in south-central Missouri to discuss vacant teaching, substitute teaching, paraprofessional, speech language pathologist, administrator, school nursing, coaching or counseling positions in those districts, organizers said.

Attendees also can apply for positions on site and provide resumés and unofficial transcripts to administrators for consideration.

Organizers encourage those attending to dress professionally, as if going for a job interview. Doing so, they added, will leave a positive impression on administrators, and may help secure a position for the new academic year this fall.

For more information regarding the Educational Employment Fair, call 417-255-7230 or email WPCareer@MissouriState.edu.