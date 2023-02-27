FCA hosting #ButGod Rally next Wednesday in Houston

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Houston High School is hosting a public event next week featuring the miraculous story of Caleb Freeman, a former athlete who survived a near fatal accident.

The #ButGod Rally is 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Houston High School gym and features special guests Jeremy and Caleb Freeman as well as worship and prayer. The free event is open to the public.

On Dec. 19, 2017, Caleb and his brother, Clayton, were in a vehicle accident on their way to a University of Oklahoma basketball game. Clayton suffered a minor concussion, but Caleb suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. He was not expected to live the night of the accident, and if he did live, was not expected to live any kind of a normal life. God chose not only to spare Caleb’s life, but also to miraculously begin healing him. For the last five years, Caleb has been a walking and talking miracle. His story is impacting thousands of lives all across this country.

Caleb will be accompanied by his father, Jeremy, the lead pastor of First Baptist Church in Newcastle, Okla. Along with being a pastor, he is an author and sought after speaker.

The Freemans will lead assemblies at three county school districts during the day to encourage students to persevere and overcome. That night, they’ll share the testimony of God’s faithfulness and miraculous work in Caleb.