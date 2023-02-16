This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A free workshop to help residents to build credit scores is planned April 18 in Houston.

It is organized by Ozark Action Inc. with rural development corporation, New Growth.

The 5:30 to 8 p.m. session is at the Texas County Health Department, 950 N. U.S. 63.

Persons can sign up online at bit.ly/CBworkshops or call Ozark Action Inc. at 417-256-6147.

Participants will be able to receive one-on-one action planning sessions.

Other workshops are planned at West Plains and Mountain Grove.