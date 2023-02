A Hartville woman was seriously injured early Friday night in a Highway 38 crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Betty J. Lansdown, 68, was traveling westbound in a 2020 Dodge Caliber that traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert about three miles west of her hometown.

Lansdown, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle had moderate damage.