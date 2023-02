A Mountain Grove man is held in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Sunday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jonathan T. Heath, 43, is charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving — involving an accident, misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width — resulting in an accident.

Heath is held in the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.