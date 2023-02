A Mountain Grove man was killed Tuesday in an accident on Highway ZZ near his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Willie E. Craig, 81, was driving an eastbound 2016 Kia Soul that traveled off the right side of the roadway, went airborne, struck a fence and multiple trees, overturned and caught fire at about 2:20 p.m.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wright County coroner and next of kin notified.

The vehicle was totaled.