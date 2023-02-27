This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

In July 2022, severe storms and record rainfall across the St. Louis region devastated families, homes and businesses, many in areas that had never experienced such flooding before. This historic disaster serves as yet another reminder that severe weather can strike at any time, anywhere.

“Flooding – particularly flash flooding – is the deadliest severe weather hazard in Missouri and can happen year-round,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Tornadoes and severe storms also pose deadly threats each year, which is why it’s so important to prepare. Its best to learn about the risks and have an emergency plan in place before severe weather strikes.”

To prepare and encourage Missourians to learn more about severe weather and how to protect themselves, the National Weather Service, SEMA and local emergency managers will observe Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 6 – 10. Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, as part of the week’s preparedness activities.

At 10 a.m. on the day of the tornado drill, NOAA Weather Radios set to receive the Routine Weekly Tests (RWTs) will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound. At that time, participants should practice taking cover in their designated shelter.

Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate. Educators are also encouraged to use the tornado drill as an opportunity to incorporate tornado facts, meteorological information and safety tips into their lesson plans.

The National Weather Service provides several safety tips and educational information about tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, lightning and the importance of NOAA Weather Radios on its Severe Weather Awareness Week page. (https://www.weather.gov/lsx/severeweek)

Each day during the week will focus on a different safety message:

Monday, March 6 – Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday, March 7 – Tornado Safety Day

Wednesday, March 8 – Lightning Safety Day

Thursday, March 9 – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday, March 10 – Flood Safety Day