A Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Summersville Fire Training/Conference Room at 274 Highway 17.

Anyone interested in being part of the program is invited.

It is a crime prevention program that enlists the active participation of residents in cooperation with local law enforcement to prevent and help reduce crime in the City of Summersville, as well as surrounding areas in Texas and Shannon counties.

Deputy Mike Huffman will speak.