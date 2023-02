An accident Sunday night near Mountain View injured a Birch Tree woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a northbound 2018 Ram 3500 driven by Kleveland N. Gastineau, 26, of Mountain View, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a southbound 2018 Dodge Carnahan operated by Lenda K. Russell, 38.

Russell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Mercy St. Francis at Mountain View.

Gastineau was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.