The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said last Tuesday it has ruled following an investigation into a high-profile case that involved a viral Houston police cam video in late November.

Christin H. Templeton, acting supervisor, determined that Hwy. 63 Pit Stop LLC, would receive license suspensions on two counts, fail to cooperate (30 days suspension concurrent) and immoral character (60 days suspension concurrent). It is effective March 9, allowing the owners the right to appeal the decision, the agency said.

The announcement comes following the incident that showed a man who was allegedly drunk and the business owners, Houston Mayor Willie Walker and Jeremy Foster, arriving on the scene as a Houston Police Department officer investigates.

The incident received broad distribution on several internet venues. A new YouTube video on the “Audit the Audit” channel posted on Monday of last week already has 536,000 views.