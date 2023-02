Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatality Wednesday night in Douglas County.

Troopers said an eastbound 2000 Honda Civic lost control over a Highway 76 hill crest, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat belt. Nathan I. Schmude, 30, of Ava, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

This is Troop G’s third fatality for 2023 compared to two this time last year.