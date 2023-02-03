A Texas County accident injured one late Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Diana L. Dawson, 67, of Mountain Grove, traveled off the left side of Hidden Valley Drive, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment and tree.

Dawson, who was wearing a seat belt, was seriously hurt and transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The accident was about 3.5 miles southeast of Mountain Grove.

The vehicle had moderate damage.