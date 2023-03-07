This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An electronic waste collection event is planned May 6 in Houston.

The South Central Solid Waste District and the City of West Plains will host the event from 10 a.m. until noon on the parking lot of the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street.

It is first-come, first-serve events until the transport trucks are full.Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all in ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet/toner cartridges, printers/scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards/mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, blue ray players, DVRs, typewriters, most appliances, all batteries, all cords, all TVs, microwaves, computer monitors and fluorescent bulbs. The only things that cannot currently be accepted are refrigerant-containing items.

South Central Solid Waste District Coordinator Tegan Vaughn said she is pleased that there is funding available for these events. “We are happy to be able to provide these electronic collection events for free for residents in our communities,” she said.

Other collection points are: 10 a.m. to noon on April 1 at 230 W. First St. in Mountain View and April 15 at 1853 Airport Road in West Plains.

Funding comes from grants from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

For questions, contact Vaughn at 417-247-7875.