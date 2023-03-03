This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An Emmett Kelly Clown Festival 5K walk/run is planned for Saturday, April 29, in conjunction with the annual event.

The activity is held annually to honor the memory of Don Tottingham, a former mayor.

Check-in for the activity is 8 a.m. at the Lone Star Plaza at Pine and First streets in downtown Houston. The race begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Lone Star Plaza.

The entry fee is $25 until March 31, $30 until April 15 and $35 from April 16 to race day. (There is no guarantee of shirt availability at the race after April 15).

A fun run for children up to age 12 costs $10 through April 15 and $15 from April 16 to race day.

A $100 cash prize to the fastest female runner and male runner will be awarded. Prizes also will go to the fastest female and male in age categories, including children.

Participants can pick up race registration forms at Houston City Hall, 601 S. Grand Ave., or download at houstonmo.org.

Persons with questions can contact Ann Tottingham at 417-967-3711. In case of inclement weather, the event is May 6 at the same time.