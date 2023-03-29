Former Houston High School girls basketball head coach Brent Kell is among eight people who will be inducted this year to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Hall of Fame.

Kell led the Lady Tigers for 30 years before his retirement in 2016, and then came back as an assistant coach in 2019 before leading the program again for the 2020-2021 season. During his career as head coach, he amassed well over 400 career victories – more than any other HHS coach in any sport.

Kell is currently athletic director for the Eldon School District (north of the Lake of the Ozarks), and his son-in-law Isaiah Rhine is Eldon High School girls basketball head coach.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductions are scheduled as part of an MBCA awards and recognition event set for April 22 at the Double Tree Hotel in Springfield.