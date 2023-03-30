A Summersville man faces several felony charges after a recent Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of burglaries.

Bradley Rounds, 28, of 1115 Highway Y at Summersville, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and three counts of stealing $750 or more (a class D felony).

On March 24, a deputy was dispatched to a Second Street residence in Summersville regarding a report of burglary. The officer met a man there who said his house had been broken into and that money, guns and other items had been stolen.

The man told the deputy he had evidence that Rounds was the suspect, including a hat that he had seen Rounds wearing multiple times.

On March 25, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway YY to assist Shannon County officers regarding the Summersville crime victim holding the suspect – Rounds – at gunpoint. The man reportedly told officers a neighbor had informed him of a nearby abandoned cabin, and that he had gone there to have a look, taking a 9-millimeter pistol with him.

The man reportedly told officers that with gun in hand, he climbed through a window into the cabin and found Rounds hiding in a back room.

Rounds was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $200,000. Some of the stolen loot has been recovered.

A deputy reported that during questioning, Rounds denied breaking and entering or stealing anything.