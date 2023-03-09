Two persons were injured Wednesday afternoon in a U.S. 63 accident at Edgar Springs.

Troopers said a westbound 2005 GMC pickup driven by Austin R. Baird, 37, of Edgar Springs, pulled in the path of southbound 2022 Buick Enclave operated by Raymond A. Lewis, 75, of Licking. The Lewis vehicle then struck the side of the pickup at Highway M and U.S. 63.

Baird had moderate injuries and was taken by patrol vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla. Belinda A. Lewis, 72, of Licking, who had moderate injuries, was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health.

The pickup was totaled; the Buick had extensive damage.