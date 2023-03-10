Two persons from Licking were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning at Freeburg, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2005 Ford F-250 driven southbound on U.S. 63 by Bobby J. Houston, 30, of Rolla, crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2016 Toyota Scion operated by Michael S. Jensen, 46, of Olathe, Kan., and slid into a northbound 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Matthew A. Duncan, 56, of Licking.

Two passengers in the Duncan vehicle, Janell L. Duncan, 54; and Sharon K. Stephens, 82, both of Licking, were taken by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla with minor injuries. Jenson was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt.