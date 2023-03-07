A Mountain Grove woman and a baby were seriously injured Tuesday morning when their vehicle was struck by a trailer-truck unit in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a northbound 2007 GMC Delani driven by Crystal J. Burke, 42, was struck in the side by an eastbound 2020 Freightliner driven by Kenneth W. Williams, 55, of Hartman, Ark. The accident occurred three miles east of Mountain Grove on U.S. 60.

Burke was transported by private vehicle to Cox South in Springfield. The baby boy was taken by ambulance there.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt. The SUV was totaled. The big rig had minor damage.