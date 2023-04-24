A short French-made biopic of Emmett Kelly Sr. will be shown at 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

It is a short film inspired by the life of the famous American clown and based on his 1954 autobiographical book, “Clown. My Life in Tatters and Smiles.”

He was remembered as a clown misfit with a sad face who was a mirror for thousands of poor, rejected people of similar destinies who looked at him and felt that they were not alone.

“By laughing at me, they really laugh at themselves,” he once said.

The short film starts Nikolina Majdak.