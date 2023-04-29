This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in March:
Food Inspections
Houston High School: No violations.
Back To Basics Bakers: Three priority, two core; follow up, no violations.
Plato School: One priority, COS.
Dollar General, Houston: Follow up, no violations.
Licking High School: No violations.
El Imperial: Follow up, no violations.
Hartshorn Grocery: One violation, no follow up.
Summersville Senior Center: Two priority, COS.
Cabool High School: No violations.
Cabool Middle School: Two priority violations, one core; follow up, no violations, ceiling repair over summer.
JR’ville Store: Five priority, one core; follow up, one priority, COS, ongoing work on ceilings.
Success School: No violations.
Raymondville School: No violations.
Summersville High School: On core, fix over summer.
Mary’s Asian Diner: New food application, no violations.
Houston Elementary School: Two priority, one core, COS; follow up, no violations.
Treat Yourself Bakery & Boutique: New food application, one core violation, COS.
Child Care Inspections:
Little Blossoms Daycare, LLC: Approved.
Sonshine and Rainbows Day School: Approved.
COS = corrected on site.
Water Sampling: Fifteen private water wells for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in March were sampled. Three were positive for total coliform bacteria, and none for E. coli.