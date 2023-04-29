This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in March:

Food Inspections

Houston High School: No violations.

Back To Basics Bakers: Three priority, two core; follow up, no violations.

Plato School: One priority, COS.

Dollar General, Houston: Follow up, no violations.

Licking High School: No violations.

El Imperial: Follow up, no violations.

Hartshorn Grocery: One violation, no follow up.

Summersville Senior Center: Two priority, COS.

Cabool High School: No violations.

Cabool Middle School: Two priority violations, one core; follow up, no violations, ceiling repair over summer.

JR’ville Store: Five priority, one core; follow up, one priority, COS, ongoing work on ceilings.

Success School: No violations.

Raymondville School: No violations.

Summersville High School: On core, fix over summer.

Mary’s Asian Diner: New food application, no violations.

Houston Elementary School: Two priority, one core, COS; follow up, no violations.

Treat Yourself Bakery & Boutique: New food application, one core violation, COS.

Child Care Inspections:

Little Blossoms Daycare, LLC: Approved.

Sonshine and Rainbows Day School: Approved.

COS = corrected on site.

Water Sampling: Fifteen private water wells for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in March were sampled. Three were positive for total coliform bacteria, and none for E. coli.