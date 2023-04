A Lebanon man was injured Friday morning in a Highway H accident west of Manes.

Troopers said Braden L. Watt, 33, of Lebanon, was driving an eastbound 2020 Hino box truck that ran off the roadway and overturned.

Watt, who had minor injuries, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. The truck had extensive damage. Watt was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.