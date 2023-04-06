You can help guide broadband development efforts in your community by completing a short, anonymous online survey for the Missouri Office of Broadband Development. The survey, conducted by University of Missouri Extension, is at http://muext.us/MissouriInternetSurvey.

“As we continue making historic investments in Missouri’s broadband infrastructure, we encourage public feedback to inform our efforts,” said B.J. Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development. “Hearing from citizens in urban and rural areas is an incredibly valuable part of understanding our state’s needs.”

As of April 5, the survey has received more than 4,400 responses since it launched in March, says Alan Spell, MU assistant extension professor of community and regional economics. Researchers are seeking more responses from minority and limited-English-proficiency households and mailing information postcards to randomly selected residents. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Research by MU Extension indicates that even small increases in broadband access can lead to substantial gains in job growth, household income and GDP over time, Spell says. But realizing those benefits requires not just the physical availability of high-speed internet connections but also the adoption and use of those connections for applications like telemedicine and expanded opportunities related to education, employment and business, he says.

The survey asks households about existing internet use – devices, connections and applications – and barriers to use such as financial obstacles and training and assistance needs.

The survey takes about six minutes and is open to all Missourians age 18 and up. Responses will be accepted through mid-May 2023. Results will inform state and local efforts to expand availability and use of broadband internet access, Spell says.

Scan the QR code to take the survey