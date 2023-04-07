A Hartville woman was killed Friday morning in a collision with a milk truck on Highway 5 south of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Ama L. Coble, 79, travelled into the northbound lane and hit a 1998 Peterbilt 377 operated by Jerod E. Pounds, 29, of Norwood.

The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned south of Hartville at the Gasconade Bridge. The car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin have been notified.

Pounds was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He had minor injuries.

It is the seventh fatality in Troop G compared to six in 2022 during the same period.