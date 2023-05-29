An Edgar Springs woman received serious injuries Sunday night in a crash in Miller County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol said the accident occurred when a 2020 Polaris UTV driven by Carter D. Halley, 23, of Brumley, made a left turn in front of a 2010 Ford Fusion operated by Taylor R. Gardner, 26. Gardner’s vehicle crossed the center of the roadway to avoid the UTV. The UTV struck the car. The car crossed the center of Highway U and came to rest facing southbound. The UTV became airborne and travelled off the east side of Highway U, ejecting the driver.

Gardner was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital at Osage Beach, the patrol says.