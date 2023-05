The Cabool Alumni All-School Reunion is May 26-27.

A gathering is 6 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo on Main Street.

Events on Saturday include: 9 a.m. – Registration at Cabool High School B-Building Hallway and breakfast at the Cabool High School FEMA Shelter/cafeteria.

Persons needing additional information can email caboolhsalumni@gmail.com.