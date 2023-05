A Hartshorn man was injured Thursday evening when he struck a deer in the roadway, north of Mountain View.

Linus L. Newby, 50, was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson northbound on Hwy. 17 1/2 mile north of Mountain View when he struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said.

Newby suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle suffered moderate damage. He was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. J. J. Smith.