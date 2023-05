A Plato juvenile was injured Sunday afternoon when his 2022 Honda ATV hit a pothole and ejected him east of Plato on Hwy. AP.

The 13-year-old boy was transported by ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with moderate injuries.

The vehicle did not suffer any damage. The driver was not wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. R. D. Crewse.