A Plato juvenile was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 32.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was eastbound when her 2012 Dodge Challenger traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck two signs, a culvert, a large rock and came to rest in the ditch, troopers said.

Mercy EMS transported the girl to Mercy Lebanon with serious injuries.

The vehicle suffered moderate damage. The driver was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. C. M. Stauffer.