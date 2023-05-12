One person was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

A 2005 Ford E-350 van driven by Michael C. Wandra, 47, of Springfield, stopped on northbound U.S. 63 for an animal in the roadway. A 2022 Ford Fiesta operated by Randy E. Harris, 65, of Licking, struck the van in the rear.

Harris was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital, said Trp. Cathryn Davis.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.