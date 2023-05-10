An Ava man was injured Wednesday afternoon when his 2009 Honda Pilot went off of a county road and struck a rock bluff north of Ava.

Harold E. Garmane, 68, of Ava, was southbound on Hwy. 5 north of Ava when he crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a rock bluff and overturned, troopers said.

Garmane was transported to Cox Health Medical Center South by Cox EMS with minor injuries.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage. He was wearing a seat belt.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. C. A. Edens.