A North Dakota man was injured Thursday afternoon when he was ejected from his vehicle, north of Pomona.

Thomas O. Rainsberry, 70, was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson southbound when he struck the rear of another vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Sheila J. Green, 69, of Willow Springs was the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that was struck. Her vehicle suffered minor damage. She was wearing a seat belt.

Rainsberry suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Willow Springs EMS to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

His vehicle suffered extensive damage. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. C. A. Kimes.