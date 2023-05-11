The Missouri Department of Labor’s On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program announced the Raymondville, Mo. facility of McClain Forest Products LLC as the newest member of the state’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This marks the third McClain Forest Products facility to become a SHARP member.

“SHARP is dedicated to promoting a culture of safety for workers at Missouri businesses,” said Anna Hui, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “For a third time, we congratulate the team at McClain Forest Products for achieving their workplace safety goals, and to the Raymondville facility in joining an elite group of Missouri businesses that includes their Van Buren and Alton locations.”

The company, a leading supplier of kiln-dried hardwood lumber and flooring products, was honored for its achievement during a ceremony on May 11, at its place of business in Raymondville. Officials from the Missouri Department of Labor attended the event to present McClain Forest Products a SHARP flag and a certificate of recognition issued by Gov. Parson.

Free On-Site Safety and Health Consultations are provided to businesses at their request. Businesses that participate in the Missouri On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program may be eligible to become a SHARP member. SHARP members have lower workers’ compensation insurance premiums and are exempt from Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections for a period of time.

In the federal fiscal year 2021, the safety program corrected conditions at participating businesses that could have resulted in more than $12.2 million in OSHA fines. In addition, 3,022 workplace hazards were remedied. For more information about SHARP or to request a free safety and health consultation, visit safeatwork.mo.gov or call 573-522-SAFE.