A Mountain Grove woman was injured Thursday morning when she traveled off the roadway and struck nearby objects, north of Mountain Grove.

Lindsi G. Snyder, 34, was driving her 2012 Acura MDX southbound on Hwy. 95 when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree and fence, troopers said.

Snyder suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled. She was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. J. L. Sentman.