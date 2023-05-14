A Shannon County accident late Saturday afternoon injured a Mountain View driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Gage W. Myers, 31, of Mountain View, was driving a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off U.S. 60 into the median, struck a dirt embankment, went airborne and came to rest on its wheels, the patrol said. Myers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with moderate injuries by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View. He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the wreck east of his hometown.