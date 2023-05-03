A Mountain View man was injured Wednesday morning when a Chevrolet 2500 slid off the road and struck a John Deere 6120M south of Willow Springs.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Maverick B. Hood, of Mountain View, was transported by ambulance from the scene to Ozark Health Care in West Plains with serious injuries.

Troopers said the northbound John Deere was driven by Clint A. Reed, a 58-year-old Mountain View man. The truck was totaled and the John Deere had extensive damage.

Reed had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozark Health Care in West Plains.

Neither was wearing a seat belt in the early morning accident four miles south of Willow Springs, troopers said.

Assisting at the scene was Tpr. J.M. Kenyon.