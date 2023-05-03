The 38th annual Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

Gates open at 5:30 nightly.

Stock contractor is Outlaw/5J Rodeo Company, barrel man is Josh Foster, announcer is Chris Pyle, speciality act is BS Mini Buckers and a new event is ranch bronc riding.

There is “Mutton Bustin” for ages 8 and under and less than 55 pounds. It is 6:15 each evening. Sign up is 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Here is the nightly schedule:

Friday, June 2

It is Senior Citizen Half-Price Night. A large screen TV giveaway is sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros. It is Military Night with active duty admitted for free. (retired and spouse half price). A goat scramble is planned for ages 5 and under.

Saturday, June 3

It is Pink Night. A calf scramble is planned for those ages 6-11. A large screen TV will be given away.

A rodeo parade is 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Licking. Food and craft vendors and entertainment is 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-11. Persons can purchase tickets at Licking City Hall and J.L. Friend Lumber Co.