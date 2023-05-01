Six juveniles were injured Saturday afternoon when a Ford Ranger went off a county road and struck a tree west of Houston.

One person — a 13-year-old Houston girl — was flown by aircraft from the scene on German Road to Cox Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

Troopers said the eastbound 1999 vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old Raymondville boy. The truck was totaled.

Six juveniles were injured Saturday when this truck struck a tree on German Road west of Houston. One person was seriously injured and flown from the scene.

A 15-year-old Houston girl had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The others injured included: a 14-year-old Houston boy, two 15-year-old Bucyrus boys and the driver. They were taken by private vehicle to TCMH with minor injuries. No one was wearing seat belts in the 3 p.m. accident six miles west of Houston, troopers said.

Assisting at the scene were the Houston Rural Fire Department and troopers.