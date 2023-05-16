A Mountain View man and woman were injured Tuesday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway two miles south of Vida on U.S. 63, troopers said.

Nick C. Trusler, 67, of Mountain View was driving his 1998 Ford F150 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and several trees. The vehicle was totaled. He suffered minor injuries.

The passenger, Sheila R. Haefner, 68, of Mountain View, suffered minor injuries. Both were transported by Phelps Health ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The driver was wearing a safety device, the passenger was not.

Msgt. S. W. Cunningham investigated the accident. Cpl. B. C. Rowden assisted.