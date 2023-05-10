An Arkansas man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he went off of the roadway and struck a tree, north of Eminence.

The driver of the 2022 Ram 2500, Paul D. Ahrens, 62, of Lamar, Ark., was transported by Mercy helicopter to Mercy in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Troopers said the southbound vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver was wearing a safety device.

The vehicle was totaled.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. N. A. Fraizer. Assisting at the scene was Msgt. B. D. Foster.