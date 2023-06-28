Numerous events are planned for this Saturday (July 1) in Houston to celebrate Independence Day. Other communities also have activities planned.

Here’s a rundown:

Parade planned Saturday, July 1, in downtown Houston

West Plains Bank is organizing Houston’s sixth annual Independence Day Parade.

The parade lineup is at 3:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot and the parade starts at 4 p.m.

Organizations and persons wanting to participate can visit the Houston branch on South Sam Houston Blvd., email houstontellers@westplainsbank.com or call 417-505-5110.

Veterans to sponsor free meal at plaza

Personnel from Houston’s American Legion Post 41 will once again provide free hot dogs, chips and cold water beginning at 2 p.m. in the Lone Star Plaza (at First Street and Pine Street). A big banner will mark the location, and food will be given away as long as supplies last.

Texas County Historical and Military Museum curator Ron Jones will likely have a Vietnam War display at the plaza, and pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution also will be available.

Fireworks

The City of Houston is sponsoring a free fireworks show at dark at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds. There is no parking charge.

Truck pull planned at fairgrounds

There is a chamber truck pull at 7 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The cost is $10; children under 5 are admitted free.

July 4 activities at Willow Springs

Willow Springs’ annual July 4 celebration is planned again that day.

New this year is a “I Ran from the Cops 5k” event and a “SWAT Challenge” event held at 7 a.m. Additionally, the Willow Springs Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for its “MDA Fill the Boot” campaign.

An entry form is required for the parade this year. There is no fee to participate, but organizers are requiring all participants to fill out an entry form.

Entry forms for the 10 a.m. parade are available at the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce office at 120 W. Main St. or Willow Springs City Hall.

Entry forms for the 5k event and the SWAT Challenge are available at the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce office, Shelter Insurance, Vintage Floral, Mainstreet Wellness Center, Bailey Chevrolet, Mid Ozark Insurance Company and Lakeland Pharmacy.

Alley Spring event

Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate Independence Day with a summertime concert from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Alley Spring and Mill.

The Gasconade River Band of central Missouri will perform on the banks of Alley Spring in front of historic Alley Mill.

Alley Mill will be open for visitation during the event and a special tour will be held at 7:30 p.m.

A lawn chair or blanket is suggested.

for activities at the park west of Eminence.