Jarvis Dean Black of Rolla, Mo. passed away suddenly on June 6, 2023, at the age of 54. Jarvis was born in Rolla on March 27, 1969, to the late Gary and Brenda Black.

Jarvis Black was united in marriage to Miss Sheresa Wilson on Feb. 11, 1996, this union was blessed with three children. Jarvis worked in masonry for over 25 years; he was a member of the Houston Church of Christ; his passion was his love of the outdoors, he loved fishing, hunting, camping, and being at the lake, but was just as happy sitting on the porch watching the wildlife in their habitat.

About a year ago someone shared their knowledge of TikTok, well maybe they shouldn’t have, because Jarvis became obsessed with it, kind of like a brand-new hobby, one thing for sure was that everyone on his TikTok list knew when he was up in the morning because they all would get the first TikTok of the day.

Most importantly, Jarvis was a family man, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, his finest quality was his patience, an inherent ability to listen, to absorb and to offer a point of view based on quiet, measured wisdom. Finally, every day of his 27 years of marriage, he taught his children what it meant to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart, he adored her, he laughed with her and cried with her, and was dedicated to her totally.

We bid farewell as we mourn the loss of a lively, and dignified soul, a soul that brought joy and fulfillment to many, and whose legacy will live forever. Jarvis Dean Black is survived by his wife Sheresa, of the home; children, Tasha Black, and special friend Josh McBride, and his two children, Carter, and Cason McBride, of Rolla; Tyler Black and special friend, Kristi Brawley, and her two children, Brystol, and Bleyton Brawley, of Rolla; grandchildren, Aryan Brisco, and Ledger Black; brother, Myron Black, of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Yevette Black, of Columbia; a host of extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents Gary and Brenda Black, he was preceded in death by his son Thomas Black.

Funeral services for Jarvis will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Rolla Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary with Pastor Todd Richardson officiating. Interment will be in Licking at the Boone Creek Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023.

