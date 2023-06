A Mountain View woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Hwy. 17, seven miles south of Summersville.

Linda E. Rutledge, 72, was driving her 2012 Buick Enclave southbound when she ran off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a fence, authorities said.

Rutledge suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy St. Francis in Mountain View.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage. She was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. N. A. Frazier.