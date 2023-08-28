A Licking man and Plato woman were injured after an accident north of Houston Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Braxton E. Haaland, 25, of Licking, was driving his 2003 Honda Rancher ATV eastbound on Strawberry Road six miles north of Houston when he crossed the center of the roadway and impacted a 2003 Ford Expedition being driven westbound by Heather R. Dinwiddie, 27, of Plato, patrol said.

Haaland was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Dinwiddie was wearing a safety device, Haaland was not. Both vehicles suffered minor damage.

Investigating was Tpr. J. L. Sentman. Assisting was Msgt. D. B. Pounds.